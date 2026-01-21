Govt to provide Tk 10m more to Osman Hadi’s family

The government will provide an additional Tk 10 million to the family of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho, to support their livelihood.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance approved a proposal to grant Tk 10 million to Osman bin Hadi’s family for the purchase of a flat in Dhaka.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed disclosed the decision while speaking to journalists today after chairing a meeting on the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase held at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday.