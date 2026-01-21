Govt to provide Tk 10m more to Osman Hadi’s family
The government will provide an additional Tk 10 million to the family of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho, to support their livelihood.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance approved a proposal to grant Tk 10 million to Osman bin Hadi’s family for the purchase of a flat in Dhaka.
Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed disclosed the decision while speaking to journalists today after chairing a meeting on the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase held at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday.
The finance adviser told journalists that two measures have been taken regarding Osman bin Hadi’s family. One is that Tk 10 million will be provided from the Ministry of Finance to the Hadi's family for a flat or house. The other is that an additional Tk 10 million in cash is being provided separately from the Chief Adviser’s Office for their livelihood.
Sharif Osman bin Hadi had announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency in the 13th parliamentary election. On 12 December, the day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and referendum was announced he was shot in the Box Culvert Road area under Paltan model police station in Dhaka.
He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where surgery was performed, and was later transferred to Evercare Hospital. On 15 December, he was taken to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment.
He died at around 9:30 pm on 18 December while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital. Sharif Osman bin Hadi was the convener of Inqilab Moncho.
Meanwhile, police have said that the prime accused in the murder case of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, former Chhatra League leader Faisal Karim, has fled to India.
After Sharif Osman bin Hadi’s death, in a speech to the nation, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said that the state would take responsibility for his wife and children. A one-day state mourning was observed following his death.
Sharif Osman bin Hadi’s brother, Omar bin Hadi, was appointed on a three-year contractual basis as Second Secretary at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on 15 January by the interim government.