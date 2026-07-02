Path cleared for appointing around 32,000 head teachers in primary schools

Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal confirmed that the Supreme Court had allowed the appeal.

Speaking at a briefing in his office after the judgment, he said, "The judgment has been delivered in favour of the Government and the State. In other words, the High Court's judgment no longer stands. Under the law, teachers recruited directly to government service will rank above those who joined from acquired non-government primary schools. Today's judgment has affirmed that legal position."

The Attorney General added, "Because of this legal dispute, nearly 32,000 primary schools across the country have been without head teachers. In many cases, local authorities may have assigned someone to perform the duties on an interim basis. However, because of this case, the Government could neither appoint nor transfer head teachers. The head teacher posts remained vacant, and the Government could not fill them, resulting in various administrative complications. Following today's judgment, those complications will be resolved. The Government will now be able to appoint head teachers, and administrative order will be restored."