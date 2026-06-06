HRSS report
31 killed in mob violence, 83 women and children raped in May
At least five people were killed and 289 others injured in at least 64 incidents of political violence across the country in May. During the same period, 31 people lost their lives in 66 incidents of mob lynching and violence.
In addition, 83 women and children fell victim to rape last month, with nearly 70 per cent of them under the age of 18.
This information was released yesterday, Friday, in the May report of the human rights organisation, Human Rights Support Society (HRSS). The report was compiled based on news published in various media outlets and data collected through the organisation's own channels.
According to the report, 31 people were killed and 68 injured in 66 incidents of mob lynching and violence during May. In Faridpur, a youth was beaten to death following the spread of rumours, while three individuals were lynched in Gazipur over allegations of theft.
The report also highlighted an allegation from Chuadanga, where a youth was tortured and then killed by pouring hot water on him.
Meanwhile, HRSS categorised two incidents as extrajudicial killings: the shooting of a fisherman by Forest Department personnel in the Sundarbans, and the death of a youth who jumped into a river during an anti-drug drive in Jamalpur.
Additionally, the human rights organisation reported the recovery of 28 unidentified bodies last month.
5 killed in political violence
The report stated that at least 64 incidents of political violence occurred across the country in May. These incidents left five people dead and at least 289 injured.
Among the deceased were one member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one from Jamaat-e-Islami, two from the hill-based regional organisation United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF), and one common woman.
According to the human rights organisation, establishing dominance and internal feuds within political parties were the primary causes of these incidents of violence. The report noted that although there were more incidents of political violence in April (98), the loss of life in May was particularly alarming.
Violence against women and children
The HRSS report states that at least 305 women and children were subjected to violence in May. Among them, 83 were victims of rape. Nearly 70 per cent of the rape victims were under the age of 18. Six victims were killed after being raped, four of whom were children.
Expressing deep concern, the report says that 76 women and girls were subjected to sexual harassment last month, including 42 children.
Alongside the human rights situation, HRSS also raised concerns regarding public health. The organisation stated that over the past three months, more than 600 children have died across the country due to measles and measles-like symptoms combined with limitations in medical care.
The report also highlighted the deaths of six newborns in a single day at Ad-din Medical College Hospital in the capital's Moghbazar area on 27 May.
Border killings and arrests
The HRSS report stated that four Bangladeshis were killed and 20 others injured in attacks by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in border regions during May. Three of the injured sustained gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, three local citizens were killed in landmine explosions along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
Additionally, at least 1,935 people were arrested in connection to various incidents in May. The report noted that a significant number of those detained were leaders and activists of various affiliates of the Awami League, including the banned Chhatra League.
Abuse and harassment of journalists
Touching upon media freedom, the HRSS report stated that at least 78 journalists suffered abuse and harassment in connection woth 39 incidents in May. Among them, 42 were injured, 18 assaulted, and nine received threats, while one journalist was detained.
The report also highlighted the arrest of a journalist in Khagrachhari under an old case, and an incident in Chattogram where two journalists were injured by gunfire deployed to control a local blockade triggered by an attempted child rape. Furthermore, 12 individuals were named as accused in five cases filed under the Cyber Security Ordinance.
The report emphasised that ensuring impartial investigations and effective remedies for every instance of human rights violations is critical. At the same time, HRSS called for the establishment of an accountable governance system for the sake of democratic and humanitarian progress.