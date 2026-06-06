31 killed in mob violence, 83 women and children raped in May

At least five people were killed and 289 others injured in at least 64 incidents of political violence across the country in May. During the same period, 31 people lost their lives in 66 incidents of mob lynching and violence.

In addition, 83 women and children fell victim to rape last month, with nearly 70 per cent of them under the age of 18.

This information was released yesterday, Friday, in the May report of the human rights organisation, Human Rights Support Society (HRSS). The report was compiled based on news published in various media outlets and data collected through the organisation's own channels.

According to the report, 31 people were killed and 68 injured in 66 incidents of mob lynching and violence during May. In Faridpur, a youth was beaten to death following the spread of rumours, while three individuals were lynched in Gazipur over allegations of theft.