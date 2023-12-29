AL’s independent candidate Aminul Haque dies

Independent candidate from Naogaon-2 (Patnitala and Dhamoirhat) constituency in the 12th parliamentary elections, Aminul Haque has died. He breathed his last early Friday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka. Aminul Haque's son Asiful Haque confirmed his death to Prothom Alo.
Aminul Haque was elected the mayor of Nazipur pourashava (municipality) in Patnitala upazila in 2006. He was the forest and environment affairs secretary of Naogaon district Awami League. He also served as the general secretary of Patnitala upazila Awami League from 1986 to 2006. He is survived by his wife and son.
Asiful Haque said his father went to Dhaka to take part in the hearing of a case filed against him. He fell sick upon reaching there. He was taken to the United Hospital in the capital on Tuesday night. There he died while undergoing treatment at around 5:00 am Friday. He was suffering from different illness, including diabetes and heart complications.
Asiful Haque further said his father’s body will be taken to their village Nazipur in Naogaon by the afternoon. He will be buried after the namaz-e-janaza at their family graveyard by the evening.
Aminul Haque wanted to take part in the forthcoming 12th national polls with Awami League’s nomination. Failing to secure the nomination of the ruling party, he submitted the nomination paper as an independent candidate. However, the returning officer and the Election Commission (EC) cancelled his nomination papers citing various discrepancies.
Later, Aminul Haque filed a writ with the High Court challenging the decision of the returning officer. After the hearing of the writ of Wednesday, the court dismissed the decision of the returning officer and declared his candidature valid. He was then allocated the ‘eagle’ symbol. He died a day after getting the symbol.
There are three more candidates in the Naogaon-2 constituency. They are – Awami League nominated candidate and incumbent MP Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, Jatiya Party (JaPa) nominated candidate Tofazzal Hossaina and independent candidate Akhtarul Islam.
Asked whether the election related activities in the constituency be halted after the death of one of the candidates, Naogaon deputy commissioner (DC) and district returning officer Golam Maola said, “I heard the news about the death of independent candidate Aminul Haque through the media. A decision will be taken very soon after checking the law regarding the procedure in case a candidate dies after the declaration of the election schedule.”