AL’s independent candidate Aminul Haque dies

Independent candidate from Naogaon-2 (Patnitala and Dhamoirhat) constituency in the 12th parliamentary elections, Aminul Haque has died. He breathed his last early Friday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka. Aminul Haque's son Asiful Haque confirmed his death to Prothom Alo.

Aminul Haque was elected the mayor of Nazipur pourashava (municipality) in Patnitala upazila in 2006. He was the forest and environment affairs secretary of Naogaon district Awami League. He also served as the general secretary of Patnitala upazila Awami League from 1986 to 2006. He is survived by his wife and son.

Asiful Haque said his father went to Dhaka to take part in the hearing of a case filed against him. He fell sick upon reaching there. He was taken to the United Hospital in the capital on Tuesday night. There he died while undergoing treatment at around 5:00 am Friday. He was suffering from different illness, including diabetes and heart complications.