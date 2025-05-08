Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today said that China has no involvement in the "so-called humanitarian corridor" related to Rakhine State, reiterating Beijing’s firm stance on respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“For the corridor issue – ‘so-called humanitarian corridor’, I should say China is not involved,” he said while responding to a question following a country lecture hosted by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium in the capital.

In this connection, he said, “As far as my understanding is concerned, it is an initiative by the United Nations agencies to provide humanitarian supplies to Rakhine State for the people affected by the conflict. China is not involved in this matter.”