China not involved in 'humanitarian corridor', ready for Teesta project: envoy
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today said that China has no involvement in the "so-called humanitarian corridor" related to Rakhine State, reiterating Beijing’s firm stance on respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“For the corridor issue – ‘so-called humanitarian corridor’, I should say China is not involved,” he said while responding to a question following a country lecture hosted by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium in the capital.
In this connection, he said, “As far as my understanding is concerned, it is an initiative by the United Nations agencies to provide humanitarian supplies to Rakhine State for the people affected by the conflict. China is not involved in this matter.”
The ambassador reaffirmed China’s policy of non-interference, expressing the hope that Bangladesh and Myanmar would resolve the Rohingya issue through peaceful dialogue and advance the repatriation process.
On the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP), Ambassador Yao noted China’s readiness to support the initiative and referenced the joint media statement issued after the bilateral meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where Bangladesh welcomed Chinese companies’ participation.
“I should say China remains ready. We are willing to offer our help. Now it is up to Bangladesh to make a decision whether Bangladesh wants to move forward,” he said.
Asked about the framework for implementation whether bilaterally, trilaterally or through an international consortium, the envoy said that it was entirely Bangladesh’s decision.
“China will respect the decision made by Bangladesh. I wish this project can be started as soon as possible. That’s what I want to say,” he added.
Earlier, delivering his country lecture titled ‘Five Decades of Bangladesh-China Relations: Towards a New Height’, the ambassador underscored China’s commitment to a multi-polar world, where sovereign equality is paramount.
“Every nation, regardless of size, strength or wealth, deserves full respect for its sovereignty and dignity,” he said.
He stressed that no country should interfere in the internal affairs of others and noted that all states have the right to choose their social systems and development paths independently.
“China and Bangladesh have always respected each other. As an independent sovereign state, Bangladesh must be free from external interference,” he said.
“China has consistently and firmly supported Bangladesh in upholding its independence, sovereignty, and national dignity, as well as in pursuing a modernization path suited to its national conditions,” he stated.
In return, the envoy acknowledged Bangladesh’s firm adherence to the one-China policy and its opposition to the so-called “Taiwan independence.”
“China-Bangladesh relations have withstood the test of international turmoil and evolving political situations in Bangladesh, and has since gained strong momentum,” he said.
The envoy said the secret ingredient of the Dhaka-Beijing ties is equality and mutual respect. “These principles will continue to be enshrined in our future relations,” he added.
Highlighting upcoming engagements, Ambassador Yao announced that Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao will lead the largest-ever Chinese business delegation to Bangladesh later this month.
“We are confident that this visit will send a strong signal of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, and will elevate China-Bangladesh economic and trade relations to a new level,” he said, adding that over 100 Chinese investors will accompany the minister.
During the visit, a trade and investment exchange event will be jointly hosted by both countries, bringing together hundreds of Chinese and Bangladeshi enterprises to explore further cooperation.
Additionally, the 15th meeting of the Bangladesh-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission is set to take place, where both sides will outline concrete steps to strengthen bilateral economic ties.
BIISS Director General Major General Iftekhar Anis delivered the address of welcome while BIISS Chairman AFM Gousal Azam Sarker chaired the session.
Professor Imtiaz Ahmed, Executive Director of the Centre for Alternatives, also made a presentation.