AL leader opens fire amid altercation with BCL men in Shahbagh

A local Awami League leader fired blank shots at one stage of altercation with several Chhatra League leaders at Shahbagh in the capital on Sunday night.

The police have seized the arms from the Awami League leader after hearing the statements from two sides.

No case has been filed in connection with the incident till Thursday evening.

The police and the witnesses said an incident of firing took place in front of a restaurant named Rosnabilash adjacent to the outdoor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) at around 10:30pm on Sunday.

Syed Mosharraf Hossain, who is the former organising secretary of Shahbagh thana Awami League, is the accused in this incident. He is currently active in the politics of Dhaka city south unit Awami League.

During firing the blank shots, there were several leaders and activists including Shahbagh thana Chhatra League former joint convener Zakir Hossain Kotowal.