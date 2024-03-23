Eid-ul-Fitr : Advance train ticket sales begin tomorrow
The sale of advanced train tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr begins tomorrow, Sunday. All the tickets will be sold online this year too.
Bangladesh Railway provided updates on when to buy tickets for specific dates.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kamalapur Railway Station manager Md Masud Sarwar said advance train tickets will be available online from 8:00 am tomorrow, Sunday.
Earlier on 13 March, Bangladesh Railway acting director general Sardar Sahadat Ali said during a press briefing on advance train tickets that eight pairs of special trains will be operating this Eid-ul-Fitr.
The advance tickets for all intercity trains running in the western part of the country will be available online in the morning. And tickets for trains which operate in the eastern region will be available from 2:00 pm.
When to buy tickets for different dates
Advance trains tickets for 3 April will be available on Sunday, the tickets for 4 April will be sold on 25 March, tickets for 5 April on 26 March, tickets for 6 April on 27 March, tickets for 7 April on 29 March and advance tickets for 8 April will be available on 30 March.
Some 33,500 tickets for intercity trains will be sold every day. Standing tickets equal to one-fourth of the total seats in the non-AC coaches will be sold.
The sale of return tickets will begin from 3 April. Advance tickets for 13 April will be available that day. The Eid holiday makers can purchase advance train tickets from the website of Bangladesh Railway (https://eticket.railway.gov.bd/) and mobile apps.