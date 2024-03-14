Eid-ul-Fitr: Advance train tickets sale from 24 March
Bangladesh Railway (BR) will start selling advance train tickets from 24 March ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
BR’s acting director general Sardar Shahadat Ali disclosed the information in a press conference in the city’s Rail Bhaban Wednesday.
He said passengers will be able to purchase the tickets of 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 April on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 March respectively.
Return train tickets sale for 13 April will start from 3 April, he added.
To ensure a hassle-free service for the passengers in the holy month of Ramadan, cent per cent railway tickets will be available online, he said.
Meanwhile, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim Wednesday said that eight pairs of special trains will run to facilitate the travel of homebound passengers ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.
The minister said this at a press briefing in the meeting room of the Rail Bhaban, a press release said.
Hakim said that from 24 March, tickets for intercity trains will be sold in advance.
In that case, tickets of 10 days before the journey will be available, he added.
In order to make the journey smooth, tickets for all intercity trains running in the western region will be issued from 8:00 am onwards and tickets for all intercity trains running in the eastern region will be issued from 2:00 pm onwards.