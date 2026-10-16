PM greets Hindu community on Durga Puja

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today extended greetings to the Hindu community in Bangladesh and across the world on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community.

In a message today, he said that, according to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Durga comes to earth from heaven for the welfare of the world, ensuring the well-being of her devotees, destroying evil forces and nurturing creation.

“The destruction of evil forces and the worship of truth and beauty have given a unique significance to Sharadiya Durga Puja,” he said.

The Prime Minister said people of different faiths, groups and communities in the country would observe their respective religious festivals with great enthusiasm.