Mitford to Oxford: Bangladeshi researcher Zakiul works to tackle Nipah virus

The team was investigating a patient who succumbed to Nipah virus at Faridpur Medical College hospital. The intern physician had contracted the virus in 2010 while caring for three infected children and sadly succumbed to the disease. At that time, Zakiul was unaware of the virus's ability for person-to-person transmission. While studying about the deceased physician, he shockingly discovered that he was none other than his friend previously mentioned.

The unexpected death of his friend deeply affected Zakiul, intensifying his commitment to infectious disease research. He expressed, "The news of my friend's untimely death has intensified my commitment to this cause."

In 2012, he embarked on Nipah virus research, aiming to understand its spread among patients and healthcare workers. The findings were presented at CDC’ Emerging Infection conference at Atlanta, where Zakiul shared the poignant story of losing his friend to Nipah, evoking a strong emotional response from the audience.

The research project spanned three years, and the results were published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal, a leading infectious disease journal published by the US CDC.