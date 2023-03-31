Scrap DSA, break syndicate, reduce commodity prices: Ganosamhati Andolon 

The Ganosamhati Andolon has reiterated its demand for unconditional release of Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman and withdrawal of the cases filed against the reporter and its editor Matiur Rahman.
The party also called for scrapping the digital security act (DSA) and reduction of commodity prices.
To press home the demand, the Ganosamhati Andolon will hold a rally in front of the national press club on Saturday, it said in a press release on Friday.
Chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Zonayed Saki, its executive coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel, political council member Taslima Akhter, among other leaders and activists, will attend the rally.
A case has been filed under DSA against Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman, who was picked up from his residence in Savar, with the capital's Tejgaon police station on Tuesday midnight.
Another case has been registered in Ramna police station under the same act with the same charge. Here, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman is also made accused, in addition to Samsuzzaman.
The cases were filed over a ‘graphic card’ that contained a photo that did not match with the caption shared on Facebook on 26 March. It was said in the case that the content maligns the country’s image and achievements.
However, the inconsistency in the Facebook post was quickly noticed and removed and correction was made in a follow-up post.