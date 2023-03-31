Scrap DSA, break syndicate, reduce commodity prices: Ganosamhati Andolon 

The Ganosamhati Andolon has reiterated its demand for unconditional release of Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman and withdrawal of the cases filed against the reporter and its editor Matiur Rahman.

The party also called for scrapping the digital security act (DSA) and reduction of commodity prices.

To press home the demand, the Ganosamhati Andolon will hold a rally in front of the national press club on Saturday, it said in a press release on Friday.