BTV bereft of audience, proposal for autonomy in cold storage

Bangladesh Television (BTV) aired popular drama series such as ‘Aaj Robibar’ and ‘Kothao Keu Nei’ in the 1990s. Before these, series such as ‘Ayomoy’ and ‘Eisob Dinratri’ garnered huge popularity.

Apart from television series, programmes of different genres like ‘Eso Gaan Shikhi’, ‘Maati O Manush’, ‘Bhora Nodir Baake’ and Meena cartoon enthralled audiences.

A survey conducted on 3000 people in 1990’s shows that 54 per cent of the audience was satisfied with BTV’s programmes. No such surveys are conducted nowadays.

BTV, which has two full-fledged centres and 14 sub-centres across the country, receives enough allocations. BTV’s budget for the current year is over Tk 3.2 billion.

The audiences said BTV has been derided for its coverage. Media experts said BTV’s popularity declined as subsequent governments made it their mouthpiece.

In 1996, a commission was formed for formulation of autonomy policy for Bangladesh Betar (radio) and Bangladesh Television with the aim of restructuring the state media. The following year, the commission issued a report with a number of recommendations, including the autonomy of BTV. The report never came to light. The report has remained in the dark for the past 27 years.