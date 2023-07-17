EU enquires about environment of free and fair elections

The EU election exploratory mission has enquired about the preparations of concerned agencies including the election commission to hold the fair election.

They also wanted to know whether the elections will be free and fair during meetings with the civil society members and human rights activists.

The civil society representatives, who attended the meetings, said this while talking to Prothom Alo.

They emphasized that two major political parties hold opposing views on the formation of an election-time government. In light of this situation, the EU delegation expressed interest in understanding whether all political parties would participate in the election, according to the civil society members.

On Sunday, a six-member EU delegation held separate meetings with civil society representatives and human rights activists at the EU embassy in Dhaka.