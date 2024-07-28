Abu Sayeed was killed by bullets fired by protesters, say police

Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed’s body was sprayed with pellets fired by police. Bullets pierced from throat to thigh. But the police have a different story to tell at the First Information Report (FIR) it prepared. According to it, Abu Sayeed died at one stage of bullets fired and brickbats flung by the protesters.

Multiple video footage of the incident show that police shot Abu Sayeed from a close range in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur during a ‘complete shutdown’ programme of quota reform protesters on 16 July. Abu Sayeed, holding a stick in one hand, had his arms wide open. He collapsed within a while after the gunshots.

Razibul Islam, head of the forensic medicine department at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, conducted the autopsy of Abu Sayeed’s body. He told Prothom Alo on Saturday that there is nothing to hide as Sayeed’s body had shotgun pellets’ wounds all over. He died of internal hemorrhage.

He said an autopsy report will be prepared within days.

