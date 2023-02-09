Bangladesh

Argentina to open embassy in Bangladesh 27 February

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Argentine foreign minister Santiago Cafiero told Bangladeshi ambassador to Brazil, Sadia Faizunnesa, that the country will reopen its embassy in Bangladesh on 27 February.

Sadia Faizunnesa, the ambassador of Bangladesh to Brazil, is concurrently accredited to Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Chile.

The Argentine foreign minister also said on twitter that the country will include an agenda of trade and investment promotion with businessmen from both the countries.

The two sides also held a discussion at San Martin Palace, Buenos Aires on the promotion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh delegation led by commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh had a useful meeting with Argentina-Asia Chamber of Commerce, Buenos Aires in the first week of February, said a tweet of Sadia Faizunnesa.

