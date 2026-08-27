Property disputes: When brother is accused of violence against sister

“My brother is ruining my life. I have become mentally shattered.” The 44-year-old woman’s voice grew heavy as she spoke these words. Neither of her parents is alive anymore. Her brother is her only immediate family. Yet, over a dispute regarding the ownership of a flat in Uttara of the capital, she has had to file a General Diary (GD) at the police station against her brother. Her allegation is that he is intimidating and threatening.

This experience, where a brother, with whom she shared her childhood, has become a source of insecurity after their parents' death, is not unique to this woman.

Bitter sibling relationships over the division of property, the home left behind by parents, or family rights have left women deprived in some instances, while in others, there are allegations of intimidation and mental torture.

When family violence is mentioned, the image of a wife being abused by her husband usually comes to mind. However, abuse is not confined strictly to marital relationships; women and children can also become victims at the hands of other family members. In particular, some women who find themselves alone after the death of their parents face deprivation, humiliation, intimidation, or the loss of their right to property at the hands of their own brothers.