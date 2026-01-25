After funeral, wife-child of imprisoned Chhatra League leader buried in Bagerhat

Kaniz Subarna was the wife of Jewel Hasan, also known as Saddam, president of the Bagerhat Sadar Upazila unit of Chhatra League, whose activities are now banned. Jewel is currently detained at Jashore Central Jail.

After post-mortem examinations at Bagerhat district hospital, the bodies of the mother and child were brought on Saturday afternoon to Subarna’s father’s home in Sabekdanga village.

After ritual bathing, at around 4:15 pm the bodies were taken by freezing van to Jashore Central Jail. There, Jewel saw the bodies of his wife and child for the last time.

Prison authorities said that, on humanitarian grounds, six members of Jewel’s family were allowed to enter the prison gate area along with the ambulance carrying the bodies.

According to family sources, Kaniz and Jewel were married several years ago. Jewel has been in prison since before the birth of their child.