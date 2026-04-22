Audio of prosecutor demanding Tk 10m is ‘genuine’: Fact-finding committee

Following a joint investigative report published on 10 March by Prothom Alo and Netra News, the office of the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal established this fact-finding committee.

The audio recording captures a conversation in which then prosecutor Md Saimum Reza Talukder allegedly asks a family member of former member of parliament ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury for Tk 10 million (one crore) in exchange for securing bail.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury had been arrested in connection with a crimes against humanity case relating to incidents in Chattogram during the July mass uprising.

Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam stated that they had identified the voices in the conversation as belonging to a member of Chowdhury’s family and Saimum Reza Talukder.

He said, “We have detected that the voice is genuine. The conversation took place between them. It is not AI, it is genuine.”