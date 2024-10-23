President’s removal is a political decision, not constitutional issue: Nahid

Information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam said the issue of the president's removal is a political decision rather than a legal or constitutional issue.

He said the interim government has started talks with stakeholders on the issue and decision can be reached based on political and consensus. The government is focusing on the state’s stability, security and order while taking any decision on the issue of president’s removal.

Nahid urged all to maintain calm as the government is having dialogues on the issue.

The adviser said this while briefing journalists at the secretariat today, Wednesday.