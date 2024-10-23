President’s removal is a political decision, not constitutional issue: Nahid
Information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam said the issue of the president's removal is a political decision rather than a legal or constitutional issue.
He said the interim government has started talks with stakeholders on the issue and decision can be reached based on political and consensus. The government is focusing on the state’s stability, security and order while taking any decision on the issue of president’s removal.
Nahid urged all to maintain calm as the government is having dialogues on the issue.
The adviser said this while briefing journalists at the secretariat today, Wednesday.
“The interim government was formed by people’s mandate through a mass uprising. For the sake of stability and security of the state, we formed the government keeping the existing constitution and president. But if we feel that the interim government’s administration is being disrupted due to this setup or the people are dissatisfied with it, we will think over it and we are already reevaluating the existing setup,” Nahid said.
A debate is swirling around the president over his remark on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation letter. People took to streets at different parts of the country including in educational institutes yesterday demanding resignation or removal of president Md Shahabuddin.
Students Against Discrimination also staged a protest rally at central Shaheed Minar demanding resignation of the president.
In today’s briefing, Nahid Islam urged all not to resort to any anarchy centering the debate.
“No body needs to stage demonstrations in Bangabhaban or elsewhere. We have received the message of people. We are discussing the matter. A decision should be made based on that discussion,” Nahid added.
He warned that the fallen fascist quarters are trying to regroup and various conspiracies in and outside the country are being hatched.
None should be given any chance to these conspirators, he added.