Police force demand upgradation of IGP to ‘Chief of Police’

Asked about this, the spokesperson of the police headquarters (assistant IGP) Manjur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the senior officers of the police have raised various problems and demands to the minister, state ministers, cabinet secretary and the chief justice who promised to implement them.

According to sources knew about the meeting, a proposal was made to the minister of state for public administration to upgrade the post of IGP as ‘Chief of Police’ and 10 officials as Grade-1 as ‘IGP’.

Police officials said the police chief is now of the rank of a senior secretary. They demanded he be given the power to expend up to Tk 500 million. Apart from this, the police officials demanded that the chief of police be given authorities to dispose of departmental cases against officers up to the 5th grade of police.

A demand was made at the meeting about opening a university and a separate training institute and a sports complex in or outside of Dhaka for the police.

The police officials highlighted their crisis of vehicles. They also made a demand of implementing a separate medical corps or medical service in the police force. A demand was also made for life-time ration facility for the civil stuff who work in police force. They also demanded for returning the power of settling pension facility to deceased police officials to the police headquarters. Currently, the responsibility lies in the hands of divisional commissioners.