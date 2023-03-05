HC expresses anger over NBR chairman’s failure to submit report on e-Orange revenue

Earlier, on 29 January, the High Court gave another two weeks to the NBR chairman to report how much revenue was collected against e-Orange transactions.

On 3 November 2022, the High Court asked the Home Ministry about the steps taken in this regard. The Home Ministry took two weeks to submit the progress report. As it failed, the court has given another two weeks to the Home Secretary about this matter.

On 3 April 2021, some 547 customers filed a writ petition seeking return of Tk 774.6 million and directives for investigations into the allegations of money laundering against the company.