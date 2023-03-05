HC expresses anger over NBR chairman’s failure to submit report on e-Orange revenue

Earlier, on 29 January, the High Court gave another two weeks to the NBR chairman to report how much revenue was collected against e-Orange transactions.
On 3 November 2022, the High Court asked the Home Ministry about the steps taken in this regard. The Home Ministry took two weeks to submit the progress report. As it failed, the court has given another two weeks to the Home Secretary about this matter.
On 3 April 2021, some 547 customers filed a writ petition seeking return of Tk 774.6 million and directives for investigations into the allegations of money laundering against the company.
The High Court on 7 April 2022 directed the Anti-Corruption Commission and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit to investigate the allegations of money laundering and embezzlement customers’ money against e-Orange, and to submit a report within four months.
It also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to take legal action against those involved in siphoning off money from the customers of the e-commerce platform after investigation.
The customers of e-Orange ordered products from the e-commerce platform by collecting e-ticket after clearing payments.
But the company did not provide them with the products.