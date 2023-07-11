US doesn’t support any particular political party in Bangladesh: Spokesperson

The United States does not support one political party over the other in Bangladesh rather it supports a genuine democratic process.
US state department spokesperson Matthew Millar made the remark while replying to a question on Bangladesh in the regular press briefing of the state department on Monday.
Millar was asked about his comment on the issue that the US desire to see free, fair, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, has been termed by Russia, China, and Iran as interference.
In reply, the state department spokesperson said, “I don’t know why anyone would object to us calling for free and fair elections. I will note that the prime minister of Bangladesh has repeatedly stated her own commitment to free and fair elections. It’s a desire that we share as a friend and partner of Bangladesh for over 50 years. We do not support one political party over the other; we support a genuine democratic process.”
He added that when other countries raise the issue of the US election process, the country does not consider it interference in its internal affairs.
“We welcome those discussions as an opportunity to strengthen our democracy, and we don’t know why any other countries would object.”
In reply to another question that whether US under secretary Uzra Zeya and assistant secretary Donald Lu would engage with the ruling Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party to make an atmosphere for holding a free, fair, and inclusive election during their upcoming visit to Bangladesh, spokesperson Millar said, “The under secretary will travel to Bangladesh from 11 to 14 July. She will meet with senior government officials to discuss shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis, labor issues, human rights, free and fair elections, and combating trafficking in persons.
“She will also engage with civil society leaders on freedom of expression and association, human labor rights – inclusive of vulnerable groups – and governance and democracy.”