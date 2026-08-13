India should make use of that opportunity: State Minister for Foreign Affairs

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said that whenever the heads of government of the two countries speak or bilateral discussions take place, opportunities arise to resolve many problems. India, she said, should make use of that opportunity.

She made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday afternoon.

The state minister was asked whether a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India could help ease tensions in relations between the two countries.

In response, she said, “I would say that whenever the leaders of the two countries speak, whenever bilateral discussions take place, there is an opportunity to resolve many problems. That opportunity is there and remains. India, too, should make use of that opportunity, shouldn’t it?”