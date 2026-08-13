India should make use of that opportunity: State Minister for Foreign Affairs
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said that whenever the heads of government of the two countries speak or bilateral discussions take place, opportunities arise to resolve many problems. India, she said, should make use of that opportunity.
She made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday afternoon.
The state minister was asked whether a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India could help ease tensions in relations between the two countries.
In response, she said, “I would say that whenever the leaders of the two countries speak, whenever bilateral discussions take place, there is an opportunity to resolve many problems. That opportunity is there and remains. India, too, should make use of that opportunity, shouldn’t it?”
Referring to Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising, Shama Obaed said, “We said earlier that when a convicted person speaks while sitting on Indian soil, the people of Bangladesh will not take it well—and they do not. The July events are still vivid in people’s minds; the bloodstains have not yet dried. So, from that perspective, we certainly have to be sensitive. But whenever the leaders of the two countries sit down together, whenever the prime ministers of the two countries meet, many problems can certainly be resolved. It is possible to resolve many problems, and that is what we hope for. We hope India will keep this in mind.”
Responding to a question about the prime minister’s possible visits to Japan and India, the state minister said that no dates have been finalised for either visit yet.
Shama Obaed said, “No date has yet been fixed for when the prime minister will visit Japan. It will be scheduled at a suitable time for both countries. As you know, the prime minister is currently busy with various matters concerning Bangladesh, and nothing has yet been finalised regarding visits to India or any other country. These matters will certainly be finalised through discussions with the respective countries.”