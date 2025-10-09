NBR senior official Belal Hossain Chowdhury made OSD

Belal Hossain Chowdhury, a senior official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), has been made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The order was issued in the afternoon today, Thursday by the Internal Resources Division (IRD), instructing that it takes immediate effect.

The order was signed by IRD Deputy Secretary Humayun Kabir. Earlier on Wednesday, Belal Hossain Chowdhury was removed from his position as NBR member and transferred as president of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, Dhaka. He had been serving as a member of the NBR for over a year.