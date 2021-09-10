UK sees Bangladesh as 'critical stability provider'

The United Kingdom (UK) has recognized Bangladesh’s role as a "critical stability provider" in the region, and its particular relevance in the context of the UK’s integrated foreign, trade, development and security policy review with focus on the Indo-Pacific, reports UNB.

Bangladesh and the UK agreed to remain engaged on a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, together with relevant regional and international actors.

The two countries discussed the bilateral, regional and global issues at the 4th Strategic Dialogue held in London on Thursday.

Both delegations exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation at the talks while his British counterpart Sir Philip Barton, permanent under-secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) led the UK side.