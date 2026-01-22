2 candidates didn't declare British citizenship in affidavits, several concealed info: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has stated that several candidates contesting the upcoming 13th parliamentary election have concealed information regarding dual citizenship and assets in their election affidavits.

The anti-corruption organisation said that at least two candidates failed to disclose their dual citizenship status in their affidavits, despite having such information on record.

According to information obtained by TIB, both of these candidates are British citizens.

These findings were presented in a report titled “Candidate profiles based on election affidavits: 13th national parliamentary election 2026”, prepared by TIB.

The report was unveiled at a press conference held on Thursday at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. The findings were presented by TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman and TIB official Mohammad Touhidul Islam.