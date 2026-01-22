2 candidates didn't declare British citizenship in affidavits, several concealed info: TIB
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has stated that several candidates contesting the upcoming 13th parliamentary election have concealed information regarding dual citizenship and assets in their election affidavits.
The anti-corruption organisation said that at least two candidates failed to disclose their dual citizenship status in their affidavits, despite having such information on record.
According to information obtained by TIB, both of these candidates are British citizens.
These findings were presented in a report titled “Candidate profiles based on election affidavits: 13th national parliamentary election 2026”, prepared by TIB.
The report was unveiled at a press conference held on Thursday at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. The findings were presented by TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman and TIB official Mohammad Touhidul Islam.
However, TIB did not disclose the names of the two candidates who allegedly concealed information regarding dual citizenship.
Responding to journalists questions, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said that, in accordance with the organisation’s policy, they are not obliged to disclose such information publicly.
He added that although the information has not been made public, TIB does possess it and will inform the relevant authorities.
Regarding the concealment of information in affidavits, the TIB report further states that there is information linking one candidate to a house purchased in the United Kingdom in 2013, valued at 1.4 million pound (approximately Tk 2.1 billion), in the names of the candidate’s declared dependants.
This information was not mentioned in the candidate’s affidavit. According to reliable sources, a ‘shell’ company was used in the purchase of the property, with the company’s ownership registered in Dubai.
TIB also reported that although one candidate did not disclose any personal assets held abroad, his wife owns a flat in Dubai.
Another candidate declared ownership of three flats overseas, whereas investigations suggest that the actual number is at least three times higher, with the potential value of the investment estimated at around Tk 350 million (35 crore).
In another case, a candidate did not acknowledge ownership of any business enterprises abroad, yet investigations identified a total of 11 companies, eight of which are involved in commercial activities.
In addition, TIB noted that although past information regarding one candidate’s registration of a company in a ‘tax haven’ has been largely reported, no such declaration was found in the candidate’s affidavit.
A total of approximately 2,000 candidates are contesting the 13th parliamentary election. Voting in the election will be held on 12 February, on the same day as a referendum.