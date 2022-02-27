Ukraine crisis unlikely to affect Rooppur, other projects: Foreign secy

He, however, said, there might be some effects if the financial transactions are routed through New York.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is expected to become operational from next year. Originally, the first unit of the power plant was scheduled to open by 2024 and the second one by 2025.

The US and European allies said Friday they were stepping up sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by adding measures directly targeting President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, putting diplomatic appeals to one side as Russia’s forces closed on Ukraine’s capital, according to AP.