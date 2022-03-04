Ukraine-Russia conflict: Bangladeshi student takes up arms for Ukraine

A Bangladeshi expatriate in Ukraine has reportedly taken up arms for Ukraine, against his parents' will, to fend off Russian forces. Mohammad Taif, a university student, lives with his family, said his father Habibur Rahman, reports UNB.

"I did not want my son to go to the war. Yet he has gone to the battlefield, which is about 150 kilometres away from Kyiv, and started fighting for Ukraine," Habibur, from Gazipur's Kapasia, said.