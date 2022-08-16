Project to stay halted unless public safety ensured: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Tuesday said if the authorities concerned don’t take steps to ensure public safety, then those will not be allowed to continue the construction work of any project in Dhaka city.

“There should be adequate safety measures in any construction work and public safety should be ensured first. It’s not only about the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project, we won’t allow any project without ensuring public safety,” he said.