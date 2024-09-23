Rokeya Uni forms probe body over Abu Sayeed’s killing
The Begum Rokeya University of Rangpur has formed a three-member probe committee over the killing of its student Abu Sayeed during the quota reform movement.
University public relations department additional director Mohammad Ali disclosed the information in a press release sent on Monday evening.
Mizanur Rahaman, dean of the engineering and technology faculty, has been made the convener of the committee. Rokeya University proctor Ferdaus Rahman is the member secretary and accounting and information systems department associate professor Md Amir Sharif is the other member of the committee.
The press release said the probe committee has been asked to submit the report within the next seven days.
The committee has been formed to identify the university officials involved in the killing of English department’s 12th batch student Abu Sayeed during the quota reform movement on 16 July. The committee also aims to figure out the form of punishment for those involved in the killing.
Abu Sayeed was one of the central coordinators of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ in Rangpur during the movement demanding job quota reform. He died in police firing during the movement on 16 July.
Once the video footage of unarmed Abu Sayeed being shot by police went viral, it created a huge reaction throughout the country.
People became vocal against this murder. At one point, the quota reform movement turned into a one-point demand for the government's resignation which eventually saw the fall of Awami League government on 5 August after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country for india.