Rokeya Uni forms probe body over Abu Sayeed’s killing

The Begum Rokeya University of Rangpur has formed a three-member probe committee over the killing of its student Abu Sayeed during the quota reform movement.

University public relations department additional director Mohammad Ali disclosed the information in a press release sent on Monday evening.

Mizanur Rahaman, dean of the engineering and technology faculty, has been made the convener of the committee. Rokeya University proctor Ferdaus Rahman is the member secretary and accounting and information systems department associate professor Md Amir Sharif is the other member of the committee.