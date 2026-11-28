It is not our concern who is doing what across border: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that it is not a concern to see what is happening across the border. However, no one will be allowed to conduct any subversive activities inside the country or on this side of the border.
He also mentioned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take necessary steps regarding any irrelevant, inappropriate, and non-political statements by foreign individuals.
The Home Minister made these comments today, Saturday, in response to journalists' questions after inspecting the Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in the capital.
From the first week of November, for about two weeks, several incidents of bomb explosions, bus fires, and attacks on homes and arson occurred in various places.
According to the police, the banned activities have been carried out by leaders and activists of the Awami League. In between, incidents of secretive cocktail throwing and vehicle fires have decreased but have started again. On Friday night, cocktails were exploded, and buses were set on fire in several places in Dhaka.
In response to a journalist's question about the forces'' preparations to control the law and order situation, the Home Minister said that law enforcement agencies are always prepared. This is their job. Some disturbances are always anticipated. That's why the police, law enforcement agencies, and the Ministry of Home Affairs exist.
At this time, the Home Minister also spoke about labor unrest. He said that ordinary worker brothers and sisters have welcomed the announcement of the minimum wage by the wage board. They remain very satisfied and disciplined. However, some individuals claiming to be workers and those making inflammatory announcements from across the border are attempting to create torch processions or disturbances in some unions at an isolated level, which will never be successful.
While visiting the Central Police Hospital, the Home Minister inquired about the physical condition of police personnel injured in recent sabotage and violence. He directed hospital authorities to ensure advanced treatment for them. He also mentioned that they would be rewarded, including police medals, for their valiant roles.
Praising the professionalism and patience of the law enforcement agencies, the Home Minister said that during recruitment, members take an oath to protect public safety and law and order, even at the cost of their lives.
During the recent labour unrest, law enforcement members showed great patience despite being severely injured. They did not beat any worker. As a result, no casualties occurred, which has been praised everywhere, both domestically and internationally.
During the inspection, the Home Minister directed police officials on appropriate career planning. He urged for the projects undertaken to modernize and enhance the service quality of the Central Police Hospital to be implemented quickly on a priority basis.
After visiting the Central Police Hospital, the Home Minister went to the Shaheed Zakir Hossain Border Guard Hospital at the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana. There, he inquired about the physical condition of BGB members injured while on duty in Gopalganj and Gazipur.
At that time, the Director General of the BGB, Major General Mohammad Ashraful Zaman Siddiqui, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Md Ali Hossain Fakir, were present.