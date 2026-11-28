Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that it is not a concern to see what is happening across the border. However, no one will be allowed to conduct any subversive activities inside the country or on this side of the border.

He also mentioned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take necessary steps regarding any irrelevant, inappropriate, and non-political statements by foreign individuals.

The Home Minister made these comments today, Saturday, in response to journalists' questions after inspecting the Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in the capital.

From the first week of November, for about two weeks, several incidents of bomb explosions, bus fires, and attacks on homes and arson occurred in various places.

According to the police, the banned activities have been carried out by leaders and activists of the Awami League. In between, incidents of secretive cocktail throwing and vehicle fires have decreased but have started again. On Friday night, cocktails were exploded, and buses were set on fire in several places in Dhaka.