Fake website opened in Prothom Alo’s name inviting ‘Family Card’ applications

A fake website has been opened using the name of Prothom Alo, inviting online applications for the ‘Family Card’. The Prothom Alo authorities have urged everyone not to be misled or fall victim to fraud.

The Family Card programme is one of the key pledges of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). During the election campaign, the party’s chairman Tarique Rahman highlighted the programme.

The party’s election manifesto stated that, to support marginalised and low-income families, a ‘Family Card’ would be introduced to ensure the provision of Tk 2,500 per month or essential commodities of equivalent worth.