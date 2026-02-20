Fake website opened in Prothom Alo’s name inviting ‘Family Card’ applications
A fake website has been opened using the name of Prothom Alo, inviting online applications for the ‘Family Card’. The Prothom Alo authorities have urged everyone not to be misled or fall victim to fraud.
The Family Card programme is one of the key pledges of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). During the election campaign, the party’s chairman Tarique Rahman highlighted the programme.
The party’s election manifesto stated that, to support marginalised and low-income families, a ‘Family Card’ would be introduced to ensure the provision of Tk 2,500 per month or essential commodities of equivalent worth.
After winning the 13th national parliamentary election and forming the government, the BNP-led administration formed a cabinet committee to finalise an action plan for launching the Family Card.
It has been announced that, in the initial phase, the card will be introduced in one upazila in each of the country’s eight divisions. However, no decision has yet been taken regarding inviting applications.
In the meantime, a website has appeared claiming to be the Family Card online portal. The URL has been created in the name of Prothom Alo, adding “.online/family-card/” after “prothomalo” to form the web address.
The Prothom Alo authorities have stated that the newspaper has no connection whatsoever with this website or advertisement related to the Family Card. It is entirely fake, misleading and fraudulent.
False information had been circulated online and on social media using Prothom Alo’s name even before. The authorities have requested readers to verify any information or advertisement only by matching it with content published on Prothom Alo’s official website and information shared through its verified Facebook page.
Meanwhile, fact-checking platform Rumor Scanner has also highlighted the fake campaign carried out through a website opened in Prothom Alo’s name.
In a report published on its website this afternoon, Friday, the fact checking site stated that applications for the Family Card have not yet begun and that Prothom Alo has not published any news in this regard.
In reality, a fake website has been created in the newspaper’s name to spread disinformation about the Family Card with the intent to defraud, the report added.