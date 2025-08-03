Prof Shamsher Ali passes away

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Baitul Aman Mosque on Dhanmondi Road No. 7 after Zohr prayers today, family sources said.

Born on 9 November 1937, in Bheramara, Kushtia, Shamsher Ali began his academic journey at the Dhaka University, where he completed his Bachelor's in Physics in 1959, followed by a Master's in 1960.

His early fascination with the subatomic world would grow into a lifelong pursuit, as he went on to teach complex subjects including quantum mechanics, nuclear physics and mathematical modeling with a clarity and passion that inspired generations of students.

From 1970 to 1978, he served as Director of the Atomic Energy Centre in Dhaka, during a period when nuclear science in Bangladesh was still in its formative stages. His contributions helped lay the groundwork for future research and policy in atomic energy.