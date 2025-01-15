21 years old candidate can contest polls, commission recommends

The constitution reform commission has recommended to lower the minimum age for contesting national elections from 25 to 21 years.

If implemented, this would provide an opportunity for young people to represent the public in the national parliament while still students.

The report also includes additional good news for young people. According to the proposal, political parties will be required to nominate at least 10 per cent of their candidates from young people for seats directly elected by the public.

The reform commission has proposed a bicameral parliament. In this system, 300 members of the lower house will be elected from single-member constituencies, while 100 women members will be directly elected from 100 designated constituencies across the country, exclusively for female candidates. The allocation of seats in the upper house will be based on the number of seats each party wins in the lower house.