Allegation raised over BB's donation of Tk 10m to campaign for “Yes” vote in referendum

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement received a grant of 10 million taka from Bangladesh Bank to run a campaign in support of a “Yes” vote in the referendum held alongside the 13th national parliamentary election.

Leaders from one faction of the organisation have raised questions about how the money was obtained and how it was spent.

They have alleged that the organisation’s former president Rifat Rashid, organising secretary Moinul Islam, and chief coordinator Hasib Al Islam concealed information about the fund of Tk 10 million.

Rifat Rashid has denied the allegations, calling them intentional and politically motivated.

He also explained how the funds were received and said that the expenditure was audited by a firm and submitted to Bangladesh Bank.