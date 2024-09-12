Lt Gen Mujibur dismissed, Saiful sent on forced retirement
Two senior officers of the army have been dismissed and sent on premature retirement respectively.
GOC of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, Lt Gen Md Mujibur Rahman has been dismissed and Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam has been forced to retire early.
Two separate orders regarding these two officers were issued on Tuesday by the defence ministry. The Inter-Services Public Relations directorate has confirmed the matter.
Lt Gen Md Mujibur Rahman had earlier been the Quartermaster General at the army headquarters. He had been additional director general of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
Mujibur Rahman came to the limelight when he conducted Operation Thunderbolt during the July 2016 militant attack at Holey Artisan. He later became the director general of the Special Security Force (SSF).
After the student-people's uprising, Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam was deputed to the foreign ministry. Before that he had been commandant of the National Defence College. He also served in the army as Quartermaster General, Director General of the Directorate General Defence Forces (DGFI) and GOC of the 11 Infantry Division.
On 4 September orders were issued to freeze the bank accounts of Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam and his wife Lubna Afroze. The central bank's Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) also ordered the bank accounts of their children and companies to be frozen.