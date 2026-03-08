Govt firmly committed to men-women equal rights
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said his government is giving top priority to ensuring women’s safety with taking a strict stance to stop cyber-bullying and online harassment against women.
“We want to build a Bangladesh where men and women will enjoy equal rights. Women will work in the family, state and society with respect, dignity and security,” he said in a message marking the International Women’s Day to be celebrated tomorrow.
The prime minister said, his government is committed to ensure women’s active and effective participation at all levels, including education, economy, health and politics.
The day is being observed this year with the theme “Today’s Action, Tomorrow’s Justice, Protect the Rights of Women and Girls”.
The day is being celebrated commemorating women’s fight for equality and liberation along with the women’s rights movement, focusing on the issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.
In the message the PM said sustainable development of a country depends on women’s rights, education, health, security and participation in nation building activities.
Tarique Rahman said country’s development is not possible keeping women out of the mainstream of state government and politics.
Referring to the launching of ‘Family Card’ for women’s economic empowerment, he said, the government is firmly committed to ensure women’s right and participation at all national levels.
“Our goal is to introduce free education up to postgraduate level for women, increase their participation in higher education, free school uniforms for girls, expand digital learning facilities and modern education system as part of the implementation of electoral pledges of the government,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said during Shaheed Zia’s regime, the ‘Women’s Affairs Department’ was established. Besides, the ‘Ministry of Women’s Affairs’ was formed in 1978, which was later transformed into the ‘Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs’ in 1994 during the regime of Begum Khaleda Zia.”
Tarique rahman said Begum Khaleda Zia introduced free education for girls up to class 12, which was a revolutionary decision for women empowerment.
The PM wished a grand success of all programmes undertaken on the occasion of International Women’s Day.