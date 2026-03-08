Govt firmly committed to men-women equal rights

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said his government is giving top priority to ensuring women’s safety with taking a strict stance to stop cyber-bullying and online harassment against women.

“We want to build a Bangladesh where men and women will enjoy equal rights. Women will work in the family, state and society with respect, dignity and security,” he said in a message marking the International Women’s Day to be celebrated tomorrow.

The prime minister said, his government is committed to ensure women’s active and effective participation at all levels, including education, economy, health and politics.

The day is being observed this year with the theme “Today’s Action, Tomorrow’s Justice, Protect the Rights of Women and Girls”.