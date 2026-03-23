Grants of Tk 500,000–2.5m for research on Liberation War and July Uprising

The government has taken an initiative to encourage the collection, preservation, and research of lesser-known histories and local-level accounts of the Liberation War. As part of this effort, grants will be awarded to individuals and institutions from diverse professional backgrounds.

Depending on the subject and scope of the research, an individual researcher or research team will receive between Tk 500,000 and a maximum of Tk 2.5 million (25 lakhs). The initiative also includes provisions for research on the July uprising.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued a guideline in this regard on 4 March. Under three categories, university teachers, researchers, recognised research institutions, individual applicants, PhD candidates, and experienced researchers will be eligible to apply for these grants.