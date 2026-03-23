Grants of Tk 500,000–2.5m for research on Liberation War and July Uprising
Officials stated that many aspects of the Liberation War, particularly local histories and undocumented narratives, remain insufficiently explored. This initiative aims to enrich historical knowledge through systematic documentation and research.
The government has taken an initiative to encourage the collection, preservation, and research of lesser-known histories and local-level accounts of the Liberation War. As part of this effort, grants will be awarded to individuals and institutions from diverse professional backgrounds.
Depending on the subject and scope of the research, an individual researcher or research team will receive between Tk 500,000 and a maximum of Tk 2.5 million (25 lakhs). The initiative also includes provisions for research on the July uprising.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued a guideline in this regard on 4 March. Under three categories, university teachers, researchers, recognised research institutions, individual applicants, PhD candidates, and experienced researchers will be eligible to apply for these grants.
The grants will be awarded annually, although the number of recipients in each category is yet to be finalised.
Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Secretary (Development) of the ministry, told Prothom Alo that the number of beneficiaries each year will depend on budgetary allocations.
He noted that, alongside freedom fighters, the ministry also works on issues relating to the martyrs and injured of the July movement, which is why the July mass uprising has been included in the research scope.
Scope of research
According to the guideline on research management, funding, and implementation, studies may be conducted on a wide range of topics, including the history of the Liberation War, the struggle for independence, mass participation, verification of the list of freedom fighters and martyrs, genocide, war crimes, and human rights violations.
A dedicated fund will be established to support the programme, financed through the Annual Development Programme (ADP), revenue budget, or development partners.
Research topics may also cover martyred intellectuals, killing fields (Badhyabhumi), archival documents, regional war events, the contributions of freedom fighters, refugee experiences, and international support during the war.
In addition, the ministry has opened avenues for research on the context and aspirations of the July uprising, rehabilitation of martyrs and the injured, the realisation of its ideals, preservation of memories, and accounts of bravery associated with the movement.
Officials stated that many aspects of the Liberation War, particularly local histories and undocumented narratives, remain insufficiently explored. This initiative aims to enrich historical knowledge through systematic documentation and research.
3 categories of research
The guideline outlines three categories of research activities.
Category A: Institutional or team-based research will receive grants ranging from Tk 1 to 2.5 million, with a duration of one year.
Category B: Individual research projects will receive Tk 500,000 to 1 million, with a duration of nine months.
Research proposals will be invited by 31 July each year, with a submission deadline of 31 October. Final selection will be completed by 31 December following assessing the proposals.
Category C: Individual research projects will receive Tk 500,000, with a duration of six months.
Research durations may be extended once, subject to approval by the ministry, based on necessity.
Eligibility criteria
Serving and retired government officials (at least at Grade 9), university teachers, researchers affiliated with institutions, and holders of MPhil or PhD degrees are eligible to apply. Research institutions may also submit proposals.
For Categories B and C, individual applicants may apply independently. However, individuals already engaged in research under another university, organisation, or government body at the same time will not be eligible.
Apart from this, applicants currently under disciplinary action or deemed unsuitable by the research management committee will also be disqualified.
Application process and oversight
Research proposals will be invited by 31 July each year, with a submission deadline of 31 October. Final selection will be completed by 31 December following assessing the proposals.
A dedicated fund will be established to support the programme, financed through the Annual Development Programme (ADP), revenue budget, or development partners.
To oversee the initiative, a 10-member committee has been formed, headed by the Additional Secretary (Planning and Development) of the ministry.
The committee will invite and review proposals, conduct preliminary selection, and recommend candidates. Final approval will be granted by the ministry’s Secretary.
Selected researchers will be required to complete their work within the stipulated timeframe and submit reports. The ministry will monitor progress regularly. The findings are expected to be published in books, reports, or other formats for preservation and public dissemination.