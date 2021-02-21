UN meet raises issue of enforced disappearances in Bangladesh

According to the UN Human Rights Council website, the matter of 600 incidents of enforced disappearances in 36 countries was raised during the working group meeting. Two instances of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh were also mentioned. One was concerning allegations of a certain Ansar Ali being abducted by armed government forces on 18 April 2012 in Dhaka. The other was concerning allegations of a certain Saidur Rahman Kazi being picked up by police on 5 April 2017 from Jashore municipality park. The committee has raised the issue of these two disappearances with the Bangladesh government.

The report on the UN Human Rights Council working group's website said that the working group had informed the Bangladesh government about the lawyer of blogger Asaduzzaman Noor (Asad Noor) being threatened and harassed.

Concerning enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, the working group observed that they were concerned at the continued occurrences of such incidents over the past few years. The group was regularly receiving complaints in this regard, many of which involved members of the political opposition. The working group also expressed concerning about the apparent culture of impunity concerning these disappearances.