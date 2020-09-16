'UN needs to accommodate world’s majority to remain relevant'

A panel of rights activists, academics and diplomats on Wednesday called for addressing economic, cultural and human rights issues affecting all nations on earth to regain dwindling global public confidence in the United Nations system.

The panelists at an international conference lamented that issues such as migration, more pertinent to countries like Bangladesh, remain neglected at the UN forum. At the same time, the world is increasingly being dominated by powerful ultra nationalist forces.

They emphasised a paradigm shift for the global body, also in the context of Covid-19 pandemic, as they came up with diverse, critical views at the international webinar on 'The UN in Times of People’s Needs: Rethinking Multilateralism,' organised by the Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of North South University in collaboration with the United Nations office in Bangladesh, to mark the 75th anniversary of the UN.