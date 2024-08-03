AL wants to hold dialogue with students, coordinator refuses

Leaders of Awami League and 14-party alliance want to hold a discussion with coordinators of Students Against Discrimination that has been steering the quota reform movement.

The AL has requested 14-party alliance leaders to take part in the discussion.

However, Abu Baker Majumder, a coordinator of the platform told Prothom Alo, "There is no scope to hold any discussion now, the decision will come from the streets."

AL sources said three leaders—presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Mahbubul Alam Hanif-- have been given the responsibility to hold the discussion.