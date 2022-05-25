Undisturbed duties of journalists need to be ensured

Freedom of press is an important component of a lawful and unrestricted democracy. That’s why, it’s important to ensure the freedom of the press and make sure that journalists are not working under fear and are not harassed by using the Digital Security Act.

The speakers said in a discussion held on Tuesday on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

The US Embassy in Dhaka organised this event at the capital’s EMK center. Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists’ former president Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul presented the keynote paper of the discussion. In his presentation, he brought up many past and present laws in Bangladesh and showed how the government used those laws to curb the freedom of the press. He also brought up the different challenges in the way of achieving freedom of expression and gave a number of recommendations.

Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul said, “Journalism in a country like Bangladesh is like telling someone to swim across a pond after releasing a bunch of crocodiles on it. You have to be careful about not stepping on the crocodile’s tail and try to keep yourself away from its jaws.”

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said, “We should all be grateful for the courage journalists display every day because their role in free societies is vital. They are the guardians of truth who educate the public and hold powerful individuals accountable. This makes journalists key to any vibrant free society. And their ability to operate freely and bring the truth to light must be cherished and protected.”

“Of course, that does not mean the United States is perfect when it comes to having a free press. In the most recent Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, the United States ranked 42nd out of 180 countries. Yes, that is in the top 25%, but it’s far from the top. Frankly, the United States needs to do better. The same World Press Freedom Index ranked Bangladesh 162nd out of 180 countries, a drop of ten places from the previous year. One reason Bangladesh scored so low is the Digital Security Act (DSA).”