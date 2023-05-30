Dengue cases increase fivefold in past five months: Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said the number of dengue infections has increased fivefold in the past five months as 1,704 dengue patients were reported from 1 January to 29 May this year.

“Dengue infection has increased five times compared to last year as a significant number of dengue patients have been detected this year,” he told a press briefing at his ministry in Dhaka.

Maleque said “We have taken all necessary measures to prevent the dengue disease... we have directed all relevant organizations to take steps for stopping the outbreak of the disease”.