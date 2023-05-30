Dengue cases increase fivefold in past five months: Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said the number of dengue infections has increased fivefold in the past five months as 1,704 dengue patients were reported from 1 January to 29 May this year.
“Dengue infection has increased five times compared to last year as a significant number of dengue patients have been detected this year,” he told a press briefing at his ministry in Dhaka.
Maleque said “We have taken all necessary measures to prevent the dengue disease... we have directed all relevant organizations to take steps for stopping the outbreak of the disease”.
As part of the collective efforts, the health ministry has provided a survey report on dengue situation to the city corporations of Dhaka to take preventive measures including destroying breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito.
The health minister urged city dwellers to keep their houses clean for controlling the outbreak of the dengue disease.
The country may witness a massive outbreak of dengue disease this year as heavy rainfall is occurring this summer, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.
“We are urging city dwellers to be aware of dengue disease prevention... We are predicting that dengue fever may grip the country due to heavy rainfall before the beginning of the rainy season,” Additional Director General (ADG) of the DGHS Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir told a press briefing held on 28 May (yesterday).
Bangladesh received three million doses of Variant Containing Vaccine (VCV) under the COVAX facility, Maleque said, adding the government will launch vaccination campaign of third and fourth dose from this week.