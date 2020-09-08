UNO Wahida’s health condition improves further, says physician

Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam
Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam

The health condition of Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam, who is undergoing treatment at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, has improved further, physicians said on Tuesday, reports UNB.

“All the parameters of her health have improved and she is having liquid food,” Mohammad Zahed Hossain, chief of the Neurotrauma Department of the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital, told reporters.

Asked whether she is out of danger, Zahed said it was difficult to say.

While talking about the right hand which was severely injured, the physicians said she can feel her hand but not the strength to move it. “We hope that it’ll recover through physiotherapy,” he said.

Replying to another question, physician Zahed said they are thinking of shifting her to a bed from High Dependency Unit.

“The decision to shift her to a cabin will be taken on Wednesday and the medical board will make the call,” he said.

Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer Wahida and her father Omar Ali were seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her residence on the upazila parishad premises early Thursday.

They were initially taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.

Later, the UNO was airlifted to Dhaka. She is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.

Police have arrested 10 suspects so far including the prime accused in a case filed over the attack.

