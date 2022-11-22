‘Ministers were supposed to attend this conversation, but they didn’t turn up’

While talking about crisis in journalism, Nurul Kabir said, “It’s not possible for journalists to provide true information if they do not get a free society and state. As a result, everyone has to stand in favour of free and bold journalism, what a few South Asian media have been trying to achieve.”

In another session of the conversation, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, professor of development studies department at Dhaka University, said autocratic governance and narrative are becoming stronger not in South Asia but also across the world.

He further said the narratives the governments around the globe have been presenting are always hiding the crisis. As a result, these countries have been facing danger during big global crises. This is a failure of political system, which we are seeing in cases of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.