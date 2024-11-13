Health adviser faces outrage at NITOR

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum faced outrage at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) on Wednesday while visiting victims of July-August mass upsurge.

Those still undergoing treatment from injuries sustained during the mass uprising barred the adviser from leaving the hospital complaining that she had not met all the injured.

The injured persons on wheel chairs with bandages on their hands, legs and eyes blocked the road in front of the hospital. They also complained about not receiving Tk 100,000 as per the announcement made by the authorities.