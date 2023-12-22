Complete ban on carrying, showing licensed arms

The authorities have imposed a complete ban on carrying licensed arms and showing them in public until 9 January next year in an effort to keep the electoral situation under control.
The home ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Friday, saying the ban is aimed at ensuring an electoral environment for a free and fair election as per the schedule. It also warned of legal action if anyone violates the ban.
Bangladesh is all set to hold the next general election on 7 January in 2024. Ruling Awami League and its allies have already started electioneering, while the key opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, called a non-cooperation movement and boycott, with its majority leaders languishing in jail.