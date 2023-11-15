Dengue: Record 24 deaths reported in 24 hrs

A staggering 24 dengue-related deaths -- 13 in Dhaka and 11 from outside -- have been recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday.
Earlier, the country registered maximum 21 deaths on 20 September.
With the fresh fatalities, the death tally from the mosquito-borne viral disease has reached 1520 this year, where 172 in only the first 15 days of the current month, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, 1623 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever during the 24-hour period. Of them, 349 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, and the remaining 1,274 were in districts.