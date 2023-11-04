Dengue deaths outside Dhaka on the rise

The number of dengue cases and deaths has been on the rise outside Dhaka for the last two weeks.

Since most of the specialised hospitals are in Dhaka city, the rise in the deaths of dengue is outside the Dhaka is concerning, public health expert Mustak Ahmed observed.

He told Prothom Alo on Friday, “Our health infrastructure is not weak outside Dhaka, but primary and secondary healthcare system has not arranged for dengue treatment, causing the rise in deangue patients and these patients are falling severely ill quickly.”