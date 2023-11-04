Dengue deaths outside Dhaka on the rise

The number of dengue cases and deaths has been on the rise outside Dhaka for the last two weeks.
Since most of the specialised hospitals are in Dhaka city, the rise in the deaths of dengue is outside the Dhaka is concerning, public health expert Mustak Ahmed observed.
He told Prothom Alo on Friday, “Our health infrastructure is not weak outside Dhaka, but primary and secondary healthcare system has not arranged for dengue treatment, causing the rise in deangue patients and these patients are falling severely ill quickly.”
Fifty-three people have died of dengue in Dhaka from 21 October to Friday, 3 November, while 81 dengue deaths were reported outside Dhaka.
Fifteen people have died from dengue while 1728 have been hospitalised in 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Ten people died from dengue in 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), rising death toll to 1,380 this year, while 1,357 were hospitalised during this period.
Meanwhile, September saw the highest number of 396 deaths in a single month while 359 died in October and 342 deaths in August.
So far, 276,163 people, according to the DGHS, were hospitalised with dengue this year with 100,378 people in Dhaka and 175,876 people outside the Dhaka.