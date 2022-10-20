Govt cancels appointment of Bangladesh ambassador to US

Shahidul, a retired officer of BCS foreign cadre, will be replaced by Mohammad Imran, who is now serving as Bangladesh high commissioner to India.
The foreign ministry had announced the appointment of Mohammad Imran as the next Bangladesh ambassador in the United States in July.
Mohammad Imran joined the civil service (foreign cadre) in 1986. He served as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uzbekistan.
He was also deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh mission in Kolkata, in addition to serving various positions of missions in Berlin, Bonn, Ottawa, and Jeddah.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Imran will be replaced in New Delhi by Mostafizur Rahman, the permanent representative of Bangladesh in Geneva.